287 ex-servicemen employed as security personnel at PGIMER

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has recruited 287 ex-servicemen on contract basis for security purposes in the hospital. The induction ceremony for the ex-servicemen was held at the NINE auditorium at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (HT)

This follows the standing finance committee’s recent approval to recruit an additional 300 security staff, in anticipation of the commissioning of the Neurosciences Centre and the Mother & Child Centre.

Both the centres will be in operation by January 2026, as claimed by the hospital administration.

Currently, PGIMER has less than 200 permanent security personnel while the rest are on contract basis.

In the induction ceremony held at NINE auditorium for army ex-servicemen as the new batch of security personnel on Saturday, PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said, “The institute is moving closer to realising its vision of a safer, more responsive and patient-friendly environment. The commitment and discipline that these ex-servicemen bring will immensely strengthen our institutional fabric as we continue expanding our clinical and research facilities.”

The ceremony, marking a significant step towards reinforcing institutional security and operational efficiency at PGIMER, witnessed the participation of all 287 security personnel in uniform.

The event was attended by senior functionaries of PGIMER, including Pankaj Rai, deputy director (administration), Ravinder Singh, financial advisor-cum-chief accountant, Prof Ashok Kumar, acting medical superintendent and Dr Ranjit Pal Singh Bhogal, associate professor, department of hospital administration, along with other faculty members and administrative officials.

“PGIMER has inducted 287 ex-servicemen into its security department through PESCo, marking a major stride in strengthening institutional safety with disciplined and trained personnel. With this induction, the total strength of PGIMER’s security force has now been enhanced to 1,000 personnel, ensuring comprehensive coverage across the institute’s expanding facilities,” Dr Lal said.

“These veterans, with years of service in the Indian Armed Forces, bring unmatched vigilance, integrity, and crisis management skills to the healthcare environment. Their inclusion reflects PGIMER’s commitment to national service and sets a benchmark for public institutions across India,” he added.

“The initiative reflects PGIMER’s proactive approach to build a secure and patient-centric ecosystem, particularly as the institute prepares for the launch of round-the-clock diagnostic services—an important step towards enhancing accessibility and easing the burden on patients,” the director further emphasised.

Deputy director Rai said, “Security plays a vital role in maintaining the integrity and smooth functioning of a large and complex healthcare institution like PGIMER. The induction of these trained personnel marks an important milestone in ensuring that our patients, caregivers, and staff continue to experience a safe and orderly environment.”