28-year-old Chandigarh man found dead in car parked in Zirakpur

A 28-year-old Chandigarh resident was found dead in his car under mysterious circumstances at Shatabgarh village in Zirakpur on Saturday morning.

The deceased, Raghav Narang, lived in Raipur Kalan, Chandigarh, and worked at a private firm. He was found dead in the back seat of his car that was locked from the inside.

According to police, the vehicle’s gear box was damaged and there was no external injury mark on the body.

Raghav’s wife told the police that he had called her on Friday night to share that his vehicle had developed a snag while he was in Zirakpur for some work. He had assured her that he will return home soon after getting the vehicle fixed. However, he didn’t return through the night.

She also said that her husband was taking treatment for drug addiction.

After he was found dead, locals shared that the car was parked in the same spot since 6pm on Friday and the driver had sought information for a nearby mechanic.

Police have sent the body to the Dera Bassi civil hospital for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death and initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The deceased is survived by his wife and a five-year-old son.