28-year-old HP pacer dies after suffering multiple organ failure

Himachal Pradesh Ranji team player and a seam bowler Sidharth Sharma passed away after suffering multiple organ failure at hospital in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Thursday night.

The 28-year-old cricketer was in Vadodara for the Ranji Trophy tournament when he was taken ill and admitted to a hospital by the team management. After being on ventilator support for around two weeks, he succumbed to his illness.

Born on October 23, 1994, at Basdehra in Una district, Sharma made his first class debut against Bengal at the Eden Gardens in November 2017. He also, coincidentally, played his last first-class match at the same venue and against same opponent from December 20 to 23, 2022.

Sharma has played six first class matches, taking 25 wickets. He played as many ‘List A’ matches and has eight wickets to his name. He was a member of the Himachal Squad that won Vijay Hazare trophy in 2021.

His mortal remains are being brought to his native place in Una. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also expressed grief over the demise of the young player. “News of the untimely demise of Himachal’s start pacer and member of Vijay Hazare Trophy winning squad Sidharth Sharma is very painful. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss. We share their grief and stand by the family,” said the chief minister.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) secretary Avnish Parmar said it was a sad day for the Himachal cricket fraternity and fans.“We have lost a young and promising player. We could not save him despite all efforts,” said Parmar, adding that an infection had led to multiple organ failure.

Union minister of youth services and sports Anurag Singh Thakur tweeted: “I am shocked by the demise of Siddharth Sharma, a talented player of the Himachal Pradesh cricket team and a fast bowler.”

“Siddharth was a promising player. His death is a great loss to cricket. May God give strength to his family members to bear this loss” said Thakur, who has also been the HPCA president.