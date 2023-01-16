Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 28-year-old kabaddi player from Punjab dies of cardiac arrest in Canada

28-year-old kabaddi player from Punjab dies of cardiac arrest in Canada

Published on Jan 16, 2023 10:34 PM IST

Amarpreet Singh Amri was an ace raider in kabaddi, who belonged to Patto Hira Singh village in Nihal Singh Wala subdivision of Moga district

A 28-year-old kabaddi player from Punjab’s Moga, Amarpreet Singh Amri, died of alleged cardiac arrest in Canada’s Surrey on Monday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Moga

A 28-year-old kabaddi player from Punjab’s Moga, Amarpreet Singh Amri, died of alleged cardiac arrest in Canada’s Surrey on Monday.

Amri, who was an ace raider in kabaddi, belonged to Patto Hira Singh village in Nihal Singh Wala subdivision of Moga district.

His family members said Amri’s death just weeks after his wedding was “shocking”. As per them, he had gone to Canada to get married in December last year.

Amri’s father Badlev Singh said his son had no medical condition. “I am unable to process this,” he added.

The family has not disclosed whether his body will be brought to his native village for cremation or not.

