Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 28-year-old man found poisoned in Mohali’s Zirakpur
chandigarh news

28-year-old man found poisoned in Mohali’s Zirakpur

While police suspect it is a case of suicide, the deceased’s father alleged that his son had been poisoned by the woman he was living with in a housing society in Zirakpur
Mohali police said the incident came to light when the 28-year-old was rushed to a local hospital by neighbours, where he was declared brought dead by doctors. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 04:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The local police have launched an investigation after a 28-year-old man was found poisoned to death at his rented accommodation in a housing society in Zirakpur.

According to police, the deceased, who was a native of Hansi in Hisar, Haryana, was married and had a minor daughter, but was living here in a live-in relationship with a woman.

While police suspect it is a case of suicide, the deceased’s father alleged that his son had been poisoned by the woman he was living with.

Investigating officer ASI Gurnam Singh said they had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and recorded the statement of the deceased’s father. The body was handed over to the family members after autopsy, whose report is awaited.

Police said the incident came to light when the youth was rushed to a local hospital by neighbours, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP