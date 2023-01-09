28-year-old man waiting for food on roadside shot at thrice in Mohali

A 28-year-old man is fighting for life after he was shot at point-blank range by an unidentified man while sitting in his car on the national highway near Desumajra on Saturday night.

The victim, Kamesh Rai, alias Vicky, suffered gunshot wounds in the head, neck and shoulder and remains critical at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

A resident of Sukh Enclave in Aujla village, Kharar, he is currently jobless, said police.

“The incident took place around 11.10 pm on Saturday when Kamesh was sitting in his Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, along with his brother-in-law Khushpreet Singh, who arrived here from New Zealand a week ago. The duo had come to the highway to get some food packed from a restaurant,” said Rupinder Kaur, deputy superintendent of police (Kharar-1).

“While they were waiting in the car for the food, three unidentified men arrived in a white car and parked it behind Kamesh’s vehicle. One of the three men walked to Kamesh’s car, knocked on the window and asked whether he had come from abroad. After Kamesh refused, the man walked back to his car, only to return after a few minutes. This time, he asked Kamesh to open his door,” she said.

“As soon as Kamesh opened the door, the man fired thrice at him, hitting him in the head, neck and shoulder. The shooter then fled from the spot in the white car. Kamesh was rushed to the civil hospital in Mohali’s Phase 6, where doctors referred him to PGIMER. He remains under treatment,” the official said.

She added that Kamesh was earlier working for Dominos Pizza, but was jobless for the past few days.

“The shooting appears to be fallout of personal enmity. Further investigation is on. We are collecting CCTV footage from surrounding areas and are hopeful of arresting the accused soon,” the DSP added.

A case has been registered against the three unidentified men under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

Man, aide arrested for opening fire to threaten former employer

The Dera Bassi police on Sunday arrested a man and his accomplice for opening fire in the air to threaten his former employer in Bhankharpur village on Sunday.

One pistol and six live rounds were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Sonu and Kulwinder Singh.

The victim, Mahinder Singh, told the police that he ran a taxi stand in Bhankharpur and Sonu used to work for him as a driver.

However, he had fired him six months ago after receiving several complaints about him. But some of his salary amount was due.

Mahinder said on Sunday, Sonu and his friend Kulwinder Singh arrived at the taxi stand and started hurling abuses at him. Sonu then opened fire in the air to threaten him and fled from the spot, he alleged.

Dera Bassi assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia said soon after receiving information about the firing, police launched raids and arrested both accused within eight hours.

They are facing a case under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.