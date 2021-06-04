29 die, 1,801 contract Covid in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 29 Covid-related deaths and 1,801 fresh infections, taking the overall cases to 2,95,879 and total fatalities to 3,992.

Of the deaths in the UT, 15 were reported in Jammu division and 14 in Kashmir. Of the new cases, 1,247 are from Kashmir while 554 are from Jammu, besides 22 travellers.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT on Thursday was 2,694, including 1,808 from Kashmir and 886 from Jammu. The active positive cases dropped to 30,657 from the highest ever figure of 52,848 on May 13.

The overall number of people who recovered reached 2,61,230, improving the recovery rate to 88.28%.

The officials said that 46,372 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT with the overall number of tests reaching 8.69 million.

Officials said with 329 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 194 in Budgam, 153 in Jammu district, 148 in Baramulla and 143 in Pulwama.

Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 1.17 lakh cases and 1,871 deaths of the total. The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,085 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 786 deaths .

The month of May was most devastating for Jammu and Kashmir recording the highest 1,14,382 Covid-19 cases and 1,625 deaths related to the disease.