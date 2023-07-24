Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 29 officials, 9 others held for graft between April and May

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 24, 2023 10:08 PM IST

While giving information, an official spokesperson of the bureau said 34 cases were registered in the state during these months and 29 officials were held accepting bribe amounting to ₹10 lakh

At least 29 officials of different government departments and nine private persons have been arrested by the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau between April and May this year.

The bureau has also registered 11 graft cases — involving six gazetted officers, 10 officials and 11 private persons — under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.
Besides, the bureau has also registered 11 graft cases — involving six gazetted officers, 10 officials and 11 private persons — under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code. In addition, three inquiries involving three gazetted officers were registered on the orders of the government.

He said the bureau completed 15 inquiries during April and May and departmental action has been recommended along with registration of criminal cases against five gazetted officers and two officials and eight private persons.

In addition, during this period, the ACB has also sent three special checking and technical reports to the government. While recommending action against five gazetted officers and three employees, the bureau has also written for the recovery of over 6.21 lakh from the agencies concerned.

