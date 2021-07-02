298 infected by virus in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 298 fresh Covid infections and four deaths due to the disease.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 573 with active positive cases dropping to 4,321. The UT had witnessed the highest ever active cases of 52,848 on May 13.

There were 196 cases and two deaths in Kashmir while Jammu division saw 102 infections and two fatalities.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,07,312, prompting the recovery rate to climb to 97.26%.

Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,15,960 and the death toll has hit 4,327.

The officials said that 56,839 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT taking the overall number past one million.

Officials said with 60 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 30 in Anantnag. Ten districts had no or single-digit cases.

Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 1.22 lakh cases and 1,963 deaths of the total.

As the inflow of picnickers has increased manifold at Kashmir tourist spots, the administration has imposed restrictions on weekends at Pahalgam — one of the famous tourist resorts in the Valley.

Deputy commissioner of Anantnag on Wednesday issued an order for certain restrictions at the tourist spot especially after there were complaints that large number of people visit the site on weekends which could lead to surge in the cases of Covid-19.

“To prevent Covid resurgence and damage to ecosystem of Pahalgam, certain restrictions have been put in place. No day picnicking allowed and confirmed hotel booking is must for weekends. No cooking/tent pitching at random places, and violators of CAB will be fined,” the deputy commissioner of Anantnag said.