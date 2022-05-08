Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
29-year-old rapes mentally challenged niece in Ludhiana, booked

The Ludhiana Police registered a case against the bank employee who raped his mentally challenged niece. A case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on May 08, 2022 01:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 29-year-old man was booked for sexually assaulting his mentally challenged teenaged niece in Sanjay Gandhi Colony on Saturday.

The victim’s mother said, “I had gone out for some work, leaving my 14-year-old daughter, who has been mentally challenged since birth at home. However, when I returned, I saw my brother-in-law raping my daughter. I raised the alarm, after which he fled.”

“It is unclear for how long he had been sexually assaulting her,” she added.

Sub-inspector Arvinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “The accused works at a private bank on ad hoc basis. He is a bachelor and had been staying in the same house as the victim. We suspect that he had been sexually abusing his niece for a long time, but the victim is unable to provide a statement.”

A case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

RELATED STORIES

The accused Balbir Singh, 24; his brother, Gurpreet Singh, 22; and their friend Rajit Kumar, 24, are all residents of Partap Singh Wala village.

The victim’s father, who also drives an auto for a living, said, “My 16-year-old son had been depressed for a few days. When I coaxed him to tell me the reason, he said the accused had been sodomising him for a year, and had also warned him with dire consequences if he told anybody.”

Sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 377 (unnatural offence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

