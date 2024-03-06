 ₹2-crore revamp for Sector-23 ‘Janj Ghar’ begins in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2-crore revamp for Sector-23 ‘Janj Ghar’ begins in Chandigarh

2-crore revamp for Sector-23 ‘Janj Ghar’ begins in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 06, 2024 09:10 AM IST

To enhance the infrastructure and facilities of the “Janj Ghar” (community centre) in Sector 23, city mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor on Tuesday inaugurated a renovation project worth 2 crore.

Chandigarh municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra, area councillor Damanpreet Singh and other MC officers were also present at the renovation’s launch. (HT Photo)
Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra, area councillor Damanpreet Singh and other MCC officers were also present.

Mayor Dhalor said, “The civil work will focus on revamping the flooring in the main dining hall, corridors, rooms and kitchen area. Additionally, attached washrooms will be constructed in consultation with architects. Water-proofing treatment will be applied to the roof and toilet block and the main hall will be made echo-proof with improved aesthetics. An open kitchen will also be constructed for the use of the general public and the existing toilets will undergo renovation.”

“New plumbing fixtures will be provided, as well as constructing inspection chambers and manholes to ensure proper disposal of grey water. The electrical work will include rewiring, installation of light fixtures, ceiling fans and split AC units to enhance the overall electrical infrastructure and functionality of janj ghar,” Dhalor added.

Area councillor Damanpreet Singh said, “The civic body has carefully planned the renovation work to address the needs of the public. This project aims to create a modern and accessible space for everyone to enjoy and shall be completed by January 2025.”

