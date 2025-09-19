2-day special Punjab House session from September 26

The Punjab government has convened a special session of the state assembly from September 26 to discuss the flood relief and rehabilitation-related issues. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced the two-day special session through a post on X on Thursday. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced the two-day special session through a post on X on Thursday.

“A special session of the Punjab legislative assembly is being convened from September 26 to 29 to make people-friendly amendments in some rules related to the devastation caused by floods in the state and to approve some new laws related to compensation,” the chief minister posted along with a copy of the official notice.

According to the notice issued by the assembly secretariat, the session has been convened under second proviso to Rule 16 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

“The speaker has been pleased to call the Punjab Legislative Assembly, which was adjourned sine die on July 15, 2025, to meet at 11 am on September 26 in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Hall,” it read.

There are indications that the AAP government may also move an official resolution seeking a ₹20,000 crore flood relief package from the central government, citing the enormity of the losses. Punjab witnessed its worst floods in four decades, which claimed 57 lives and destroyed crops in 1.99 lakh hectares. Initial estimates pegged the total damage at around ₹13,800 crore.