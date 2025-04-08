2-year-old rescued as kidnappers’ gang busted; nine held in Punjab’s Barnala

A 2-year-old boy was rescued as the police bust a kidnapping gang, arresting nine members, Barnala police said on Monday. DIG (Patiala range) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said an FIR had already been registered at the Barnala police station under sections 140(3) and 111(2)(II) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

The boy, a resident of Barnala, was kidnapped on April 4 and was safely recovered after a series of coordinated operations involving multiple police teams, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sarfaraz Alam said.

“Multiple teams were formed who combed through CCTV footage, technical intelligence, and human intelligence to track down and apprehend the suspects. Nine members of the gang were arrested. The arrested individuals include Damanpreet Singh, Aditya, and Manav Arora, who all hail from Barnala, Kohinoor, Ravinder Kaur and Dr Vikas Tiwari, all of them hail from Ludhiana, Davinder Singh and Rohit from Khanna, Dasrath Singh from Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh,” Alam said.

“Damanpreet Singh is the prime accused in the case and was also involved in the high-profile ₹8 crore robbery in Ludhiana. He had been out on bail since January 12, 2024,” Sidhu said.

The DIG further revealed that the name of Suraksha Hospital had come up during the probe and its doctor, Vikas, has been arrested.

“We will write to the civil surgeon to seal the hospital as it has not been registered for years,” he added.

He further mentioned that the accused have been placed under transit remand for three days, and further investigations are underway.