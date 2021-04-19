Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 armed men loot 16,000 from restaurant in Amritsar
chandigarh news

3 armed men loot 16,000 from restaurant in Amritsar

Three unidentified armed men looted ₹16,000 from owner of a restaurant situated on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway near Bandala village on Saturday night
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 01:01 AM IST
3 armed men loot 16,000 from restaurant in Amritsar

Three unidentified armed men looted 16,000 from owner of a restaurant situated on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway near Bandala village on Saturday night.

Police said the incident took place at 9.10 pm when Damanjit Singh of Vijay Nagar in Amritsar was tallying the daily sale in the restaurant. Two of the robbers barged into the restaurant while their third kept the vigil outside.

A case under Sections 379-B (theft by force), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Jandiala police station.

In his complaint, Damanjit said the robbers, who came on a motorcycle, had covered their faces. “One of them pointed a pistol at me and took away 16,000 kept in the cash box. They went towards the Tarn Taran side,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP