3 armed men loot 16,000 from restaurant in Amritsar

Three unidentified armed men looted ₹16,000 from owner of a restaurant situated on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway near Bandala village on Saturday night.

Police said the incident took place at 9.10 pm when Damanjit Singh of Vijay Nagar in Amritsar was tallying the daily sale in the restaurant. Two of the robbers barged into the restaurant while their third kept the vigil outside.

A case under Sections 379-B (theft by force), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Jandiala police station.

In his complaint, Damanjit said the robbers, who came on a motorcycle, had covered their faces. “One of them pointed a pistol at me and took away ₹16,000 kept in the cash box. They went towards the Tarn Taran side,” he said.