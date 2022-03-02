Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 arrested at Amritsar airport for gold smuggling
chandigarh news

3 arrested at Amritsar airport for gold smuggling

The accused, who are residents of Gurdaspur and Jalandhar, had allegedly hidden the gold in their headgear to evade customs duty. The officials at Amritsar airport got suspicious on seeing their unusual headgear
The accused were caught by customs officials at Amritsar airport while smuggling over 9 kilograms of gold, in paste form, from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. (HT File)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) has arrested three persons from Amritsar airport for allegedly smuggling over 9 kilograms of gold, in paste form, from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

The accused, who are residents of Gurdaspur and Jalandhar, had allegedly hidden the gold in their headgear to evade customs duty. The officials got suspicious on seeing their unusual headgear.

The market price of the recovered gold is estimated to be around 4 crore, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP