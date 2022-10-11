Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 Bathinda cops suspended after accused escapes custody

3 Bathinda cops suspended after accused escapes custody

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 01:55 AM IST

Sources said that accused Baljit Singh was arrested in a theft case on October 7 and a court sent him to the police remand for interrogation in the case. Yesterday, it was found that Baljit tricked the police and fled custody of Maur police station. Three police personnel were suspended after the incident.

Three police personnel of Maur police station, including a sub-inspector (SI), were suspended after an accused escaped from police custody on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda

Three police personnel of Maur police station, including a sub-inspector (SI), were suspended after an accused escaped from police custody on Sunday.

Sources said that accused Baljit Singh was arrested in a theft case on October 7 and a court sent him to the police remand for interrogation in the case. Yesterday, it was found that Baljit tricked the police and fled custody of Maur police station.

A case was registered against SI Satpal Singh, assistant SI Lakhwinder Singh and home guard jawan Paramjit Singh under section 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sources said a departmental probe has also been ordered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP