3 booked after Yamunanagar jail inmate attempts suicide

Three inmates of Yamunanagar district jail were booked after one of them attempted suicide with a sharp-edged weapon, allegedly following provocation by the other two, officials said on Wednesday.

Three inmates of Yamunanagar district jail were booked after one of them attempted suicide with a sharp-edged weapon, allegedly following provocation by the other two, officials said on Wednesday.

The inmate who attempted suicide is a 25-year-old who has been lodged in the jail since October 7 last year in a theft case. The other two accused have been identified as Desh Deepak, 30, and Gurneet Singh, 27.

As per jail officials, the 25-year-old inmate had been asking his family members to deliver drugs to him during meeting hours. His calls to his family members via the prison inmate calling system were intercepted, and in view of his plans to smuggle in drugs, he was shifted to a different cell.

Deputy jail superintendent Varun Kumar said, “Desh and Gurneet were already lodged in the cell, and to pressure the jail administration, they provoked the 25-year-old to attempt suicide.”

Jail superintendent Vishal Chhibber said that when a cultural activity was going on in the jail on Monday, the inmate slit his right arm with a blade around evening. Desh and Gurneet were also present there at the time.

“The inmate was taken to the jail hospital, where he was given first-aid. During counselling, he revealed that Desh and Gurneet had provoked him to attempt suicide. Desh is a habitual offender in fraud cases and has been trying to get his mobile phone delivered inside the jail, while Gurneet, is an undertrial in an attempt to murder case. He had also sought drugs through a phone call earlier,” the jailer told the HT.

On deputy jailer’s complaint, a case was registered under Sections 309 (attempt to commit suicide) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 42 of the Prisons Act at Jagadhari City police station on Tuesday against the trio.

Police said as part of the probe, the inmates will be brought on production remand and investigation will proceed accordingly.