Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
3 booked for extortion bid on Sonepat factory owner

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 18, 2024 06:48 AM IST

In his complaint to the police, Mukesh Goyal, owner of Nilgiri factory at Kharkhauda said that a man from Rampur village in Sonepat on Sunday hurled abuses at his security guard and demanded ₹50 lakh

Three persons were booked for attempting to extort a Sonepat based factory owner.

Kharkhauda ACP (crime) Virender Singh said that they have visited the factory and assured the owner of taking action against the accused. (iStock)
In his complaint to the police, Mukesh Goyal, owner of Nilgiri factory at Kharkhauda said that a man from Rampur village in Sonepat on Sunday hurled abuses at his security guard and demanded 50 lakh.

“The accused was accompanied by his two aides and the trio had broken the glass windows of my office on Sunday night. They asked my security guard to convey their message to me to pay 50 lakh, otherwise they will plot my killing and the factory will not be allowed to run in the industrial area,” he added.

Kharkhauda ACP (crime) Virender Singh said that they have visited the factory and assured the owner of taking action against the accused.

“We have booked three persons for extortion and a search has been launched to arrest them,” the ACP added.

