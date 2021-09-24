Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 British Sikhs freed in 2009 Rulda Singh murder case
chandigarh news

3 British Sikhs freed in 2009 Rulda Singh murder case

Three British Sikhs were held in connection with the 2009 murder of RSS leader Rulda Singh, who was shot dead in Patiala
By Press Trust of India, London
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 01:44 AM IST
British Sikhs — Piara Singh Gill, Amritivir Singh Wahiwala and Gursharanvir Singh Wahiwala — walked free due to insufficient evidence against them in the Rulda Singh murder case. (AFP file)

A UK court on Wednesday discharged three British Sikhs — Piara Singh Gill, Amritivir Singh Wahiwala and Gursharanvir Singh Wahiwala — held in connection with the 2009 murder of RSS leader Rulda Singh, who was shot in Patiala, due to insufficient evidence. The arrests followed early morning raids on Indian extradition warrants executed by the West Midlands Police in December last year.

They were held in connection with the 2009 murder of Rulda Singh, a senior RSS member, who was shot in Patiala and died a week after the attack. District judge Michael Snow presided over an appeal hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London. He ruled: “The accused have been discharged,” said the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which appears in court on behalf of the Indian authorities.

Crowds of supporters of the so-called “West Midlands 3” gathered outside the court in support of the accused. An investigation into the case by the West Midlands Police dates back to 2011, with the judge noting that the issue had been a “long running saga” for the three men.

Their lawyer described the allegations against them as “wholly unjust”. The prosecution conceded that the evidence was “not sufficient to make out a case” against them. Two men, aged 37 and 40, were arrested in Coventry and a 38-year-old man was arrested in Wolverhampton last year. They were granted bail under “strict conditions”.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Heavy rain worries paddy farmers in Punjab, Haryana days ahead of procurement

Former Punjab Police ASI gets 10-year jail in 1992 Amritsar fake encounter case

Cop slaps Moga deputy mayor, Congress activists stage protest

Decision of Cong’s Delhi darbar being imposed on Punjab: Dhindsa
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP