3 carjackers held after shootout at wedding function in Amritsar

Police on Thursday arrested three members of a gang involved in looting luxury cars at gunpoint after a shootout at a wedding function in Varpal village on the Amritsar-Taran road.

Police on Thursday arrested three members of a gang involved in looting luxury cars at gunpoint after a shootout at a wedding function in Varpal village on the Amritsar-Taran road.

The arrested men have been identified as Rajbir Singh alias Bir, Lovejeet Singh alias Love of Gohalwar village, and Baljinder Singh of Pheloke village in Tarn Taran district.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) (Amritsar-rural) Satinder Singh said with the arrest of the accused, they have also recovered a .32 bore pistol along with two magazines, two live cartridges, three empty cartridges, one dagger and one stolen Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car.

Superintendent of police (SP) Gurpartap Singh Sahota said a police team led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sucha Singh Bal got information that the accused involved in the recent two carjackings at Tangra village were present at a wedding function in Varpal village.

“The team visited the spot and cordoned off the marriage palace. The accused were given warnings to surrender, but they started firing towards the police party. Our team retaliated. However, no one was injured. Our team managed to lay a trap and arrest the accused,” he said.

Sahota said they have registered a fresh case under sections 307 (attempted murder), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant) 186 (obstructing public servant), and 34 (act done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25 of the Arms Act at Chatiwind police station.

