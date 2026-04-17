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3 college teachers in Himachal dismissed for sexual harassment

State education secretary cites moral turpitude after probes confirm physical advances, inappropriate contact, and misuse of official positions.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 07:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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The Himachal Pradesh education department on Thursday dismissed three college teachers from service on sexual harassment charges.

The order, dated April 16, noted that allegations of moral turpitude and misconduct of the gravest order were proven against the trio. (File)

The dismissed teachers are Virender Sharma, assistant professor of mathematics in Shimla; Anil Kumar, assistant professor of chemistry at Sidharth Government College, Nadaun; and Pawan Kumar, professor of Kathak at Jawahar Lal Nehru Government College of Fine Arts, Shimla.

In the dismissal order, state education secretary Rakesh Kanwar said that the sanctity of the teacher-student relationship is built on trust and safety. Any act of sexual impropriety directed towards a student strikes at the very root of this relationship, undermines institutional discipline, and erodes public confidence in the education system.

The order, dated April 16, noted that allegations of moral turpitude and misconduct of the gravest order were proven against the trio. Their explanations failed to rebut the evidence or mitigate the severity of their actions.

The inquiry also found that Pawan Kumar organised an unauthorised performance at Governor House, adopted a dictatorial attitude, and manipulated internal assessment marks. He awarded the complainant abnormally high marks to mask his intentions and failed to maintain mandatory attendance records.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 college teachers in Himachal dismissed for sexual harassment
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 college teachers in Himachal dismissed for sexual harassment
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