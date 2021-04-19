3 days after Panipat man’s suicide, sons’ bodies found

Three days after a man had died by suicide, the bodies of two of his missing sons were recovered from the Delhi parallel canal near Khubru of Gohana on Sunday.

On April 14, Anil Kumar, 28, had left the house with his three sons, following an argument with his wife. His body was recovered from under the flyover and it was learnt that he had consumed poison. However, his sons were reported missing. The boys found were six and eight years old. Search is still on for his three-year-old son, police said.

Officials associated with the investigation said Kumar had left a suicide note accusing his wife Arti of having an affair, forcing him to take the extreme step. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether he threw his kids into canal before consuming poison. The note has been sent to Madhuban Lab to match Kumar’s handwriting.

Bapoli police station in-charge Harnarayan said on the complaint of Kumar’s family members, police have registered an FIR against Arti and her parents under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 365 (kidnapping).