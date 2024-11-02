3 dead, 3 injured as car plunges into gorge in J&K Reasi

Three people, including a woman and her 10-month-old male baby, died and three others were critically injured after their car skidded off a hilly road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Reasi district, said officials. The car skidded off a hilly road and plunged into a deep gorge. (File)

The accident took place around 12.30 am at Chamalu Morh in Chassana area of the district during the intervening night of Friday and Sunday.

The victims belonged to the same family.

“The family was on its way from Malikote to Chassana in a private Eeco car. Prima facie, it appeared that the driver lost control over the wheels and as a result the vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge,” said a police officer.

“Three were found dead by the rescuers while three others were critically injured. They have been hospitalized,” he added.

The dead were identified as Kulcha Devi 27, her 10 month old son Neeraj Singh and her nephew Sandhoor Singh,19.

The injured were identified as Chankar Singh 32, Devi’s husband, his brother Dhunkar 19, and their nephew Ajay Singh 18.

In view of critical injuries the injured were rushed to the government medical college (GMC) and hospital in Jammu, where they remain in critical condition.

The victims were were residents of Malikote village in Reasi district.