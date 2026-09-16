3 drug, arms smuggling rings busted, 8 arrested in Amritsar

Punjab Police have busted three drug and illegal arms supply networks with the arrest of eight persons and the recovery of 9.5-kg heroin, 5.5-kg opium and an illegal .30-bore pistol from their possession, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday. Police have also established links between the accused and other associates involved in the supply network. (HT)

Those arrested have been identified as Rajinder Singh (27), Vinay (26), Pradeep Singh (37), Karan Singh, alias Karan (24), Navneet, alias Keeda (18), Jashandeep Singh, alias Dhuni (19), Baljinder Singh (37), and Amrit Pal Singh, alias Amrit (25), all residents of Amritsar.

Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly linked to foreign-based smugglers and were receiving consignments of heroin, opium and illegal arms through drones for further distribution. Police have also established links between the accused and other associates involved in the supply network, he said.

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved in the drug and illegal arms trafficking network.

Sharing details of the first operation, Amritsar police commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said police arrested Rajinder Singh with a .30-bore pistol. During interrogation, his associate Vinay was arrested, leading to the recovery of 4.2 kg opium, he said, adding that on the disclosure of Vinay, another associate, Pradeep Singh, was arrested and 1.2kg more opium was recovered from his possession.

In another operation, the CP said the police arrested Karan and recovered 7kg of heroin from his possession. During further investigation, his associates Navneet and Jashandeep were also arrested, he said.

In a third operation, Gill said, police arrested Baljinder and Amritpal and recovered 2.5 kg heroin and a motorcycle from their possession.

Three separate cases under the Arms Act and NDPS Act have been registered.