CRPF revokes suspension of DIG over social media post

New Delhi: The CRPF has revoked the suspension of DIG Bidhan Chandra Patra, who was suspended in June and faced an inquiry for allegedly sharing audio and video messages on social media calling for “changing the government established by law” while protesting the Centre’s move to enact the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026. India News

An official aware of the matter said Patra was informed of his reinstatement on Tuesday after the inquiry examined the allegations against him, including whether he had violated the Official Secrets Act.

The CRPF did not comment on the matter.

“CRPF Directorate had recommended to MHA to revoke suspension. The reinstatement order was issued on Tuesday. However, the departmental enquiry would continue,” a person aware of the matter said.

Patra’s suspension had drawn criticism from retired Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officers, who alleged that the action against him was linked to his family’s participation in protests against the CAPF General Administration Bill, 2026, and his promotion of videos of such protests on social media.

The bill, which was passed by Parliament in April and subsequently received presidential assent, created a unified legal framework for the five CAPFs and codified the deputation of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers at senior levels.

CAPF cadre officers have long opposed the deputation of IPS officers to senior positions in the forces and have sought cadre review for non-IPS officers, who they say have been overlooked for leadership roles.

The Supreme Court, in its judgment in 2025, ordered a cadre review and directed the Centre to progressively reduce the deputation of IPS officers in the CAPFs, giving cadre officers greater opportunities to hold leadership positions.

Retired officers have alleged that the government brought the legislation to circumvent the Supreme Court’s directions.

Meanwhile, more than 3,000 CAPF Group A cadre officers have moved the Supreme Court challenging the 2026 Act. The petitioners include gallantry award winners and women officers.

The Alliance of All Ex Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association has also announced a sit-in hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on October 9 and 10, along with their families, demanding that the government withdraw the law.

According to the inquiry order dated June 10 and seen by HT, an Inspector General-rank officer was directed to examine all internal communications and digital logs that Patra had access to over the previous 12 months. The inquiry officer was also asked to examine encrypted communications, including WhatsApp messages, to establish the facts.

The order also directed the officer to examine whether there had been any violation of the Official Secrets Act and assess the extent of any potential information leakage.

Patra, a non-IPS cadre officer, returned to the CRPF in April after completing a deputation with the National Security Guard (NSG). He was posted in the CRPF’s Tripura sector when he was suspended on June 17, even as the inquiry was pending.

The suspension was issued under the relevant provisions of the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965.