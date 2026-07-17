3 drunk men assault traffic cops at naka in Panchkula, arrested

Three men were arrested for allegedly assaulting traffic police personnel, obstructing government duty and damaging a government breath analyser during a late-night drunken driving checking drive near Cactus Park in Sector 5, Panchkula.

The accused were medically examined at the civil hospital, Sector 6, and blood and urine samples were collected for chemical examination before being arrested. (Keshav/HT)

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According to the FIR registered at Sector 5 police station, the incident occurred between 1.20 am and 2 am on Thursday when a traffic police team, led by ASI Pawan Kumar, had set up a naka near the park. A youngster, allegedly under the influence of liquor, arrived on foot from the side of Sector 5 club and began abusing the police personnel.

The ASI alleged that despite being repeatedly asked to leave, the youngster stood in the middle of the road and started stopping passing vehicles. Bystanders informed the police that he had already been involved in a quarrel elsewhere before reaching the spot.

Soon after, three to four youngsters reached the naka and allegedly attacked the traffic personnel.

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{{^usCountry}} The ASI alleged that the accused twisted his arm, punched him, bit him on the arm, shoulder and knee, and assaulted other policemen. They also allegedly abused passers-by who tried to intervene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ASI alleged that the accused twisted his arm, punched him, bit him on the arm, shoulder and knee, and assaulted other policemen. They also allegedly abused passers-by who tried to intervene. {{/usCountry}}

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Smashed breath analyser, tore uniforms of 2 cops

During the scuffle, the accused allegedly snatched a government breath analyser and smashed it on the road. The assault also tore the uniforms of two police personnel.

Police said that with the help of passers-by, three accused, identified as Sahil, Rahul and Harveer, were overpowered at the spot. A PCR team and additional police personnel reached after receiving a call on Dial 112.

The accused were medically examined at the civil hospital, Sector 6, and blood and urine samples were collected for chemical examination before being arrested on charges of assault on public servants, obstructing a government official or public servant from performing their duties, mischief, and under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

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They were later presented in a local court from where they were sent to judicial custody.

According to police, Rahul and Sahil are siblings who run a cosmetics business, while Harveer is their friend. All three are residents of Mansa district in Punjab and had come to Panchkula to celebrate a birthday.