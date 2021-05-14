Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 factory workers killed as vehicle rams into bike in Patiala
chandigarh news

3 factory workers killed as vehicle rams into bike in Patiala

Three factory workers were killed after an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle near Sahauli village in Patiala district on Thursday
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 01:50 AM IST
3 factory workers killed as vehicle rams into bike in Patiala

Three factory workers were killed after an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle near Sahauli village in Patiala district on Thursday.

The incident took place on the Nabha-Bhadson road when the victims, identified as Sandeep Kumar of Aloharan Khurd village, Yoginder Sahota and Vikramjeet Singh of Nabha, all aged 21, were headed to work at a factory at Madhopur village.

Investigating officer Gurbachan Singh said they received information around 10am that three youths lay unconscious and were bleeding profusely. “The three had died on the spot. The driver of the vehicle that hit their bike managed to flee from the spot,” he said.

Yoginder’s parents said he started working at the factory just three days ago.

A case against unidentified driver was registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Three factory workers were killed after an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle near Sahauli village in Patiala district on Thursday.

The incident took place on the Nabha-Bhadson road when the victims, identified as Sandeep Kumar of Aloharan Khurd village, Yoginder Sahota and Vikramjeet Singh of Nabha, all aged 21, were headed to work at a factory at Madhopur village.

Investigating officer Gurbachan Singh said they received information around 10am that three youths lay unconscious and were bleeding profusely. “The three had died on the spot. The driver of the vehicle that hit their bike managed to flee from the spot,” he said.

Yoginder’s parents said he started working at the factory just three days ago.

A case against unidentified driver was registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Video of dog and deer’s unique friendship is winning hearts. Watch

Patient doggo waits eagerly for human to throw ball. Clip is a giggle-fest

Nasa’s post about 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid may leave you intrigued

Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP