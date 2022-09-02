Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 Gugruam policemen booked for intimidating Chandigarh-based lawyer for client information

3 Gugruam policemen booked for intimidating Chandigarh-based lawyer for client information

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 02, 2022 03:59 AM IST

Chandigarh-based lawyer said police had first offered me ₹7 lakh as bribe to disclose where his clinets, a couple seeking protection after marriage, were residing

3 Gugruam were policemen booked for intimidating a Chandigarh-based lawyer for client information. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Police on Thursday booked three Gurgaon police personnel for allegedly conducting a search operation at the house of an advocate practising at the Punjab and Haryana high court and offering him a bribe for disclosing his client’s personal information.

The court has directed the police commissioner, Gurgaon, to investigate the matter and file an affidavit in the court within a week.

According to information, a couple, residents of Gurgaon, had sought protection from the high court after their marriage. Advocate Sarvesh Kumar Gupta, a resident of Nayagaon, was representing their case.

In his complaint to police, Kumar said, “I am fighting a case in high court for protection of life and liberty of a couple. The police first contacted me over phone and offered me 7 lakh as bribe to disclose where the couple is hiding or residing in Chandigarh. As I refused to reveal the information, three police personnel from Bilaspur police station of Gurgaon, namely—Manjeet, Mahesh and Nancy—entered my house on August 23 and detained my wife.”

“Police then started searching for the couple at my residence. Police also took my wife to some untraceable places to search for the couple. When my wife asked them to show a search warrant, they threatened her. My seven-year-old daughter was left alone in the house. Police also threatened her to falsely implicate our family in some false case or harm to their life and liberty,” he added.

On the complaint, the police registered a case against the three police personnel at Nayagaon police station, under sections 447 (criminal trespass), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

