3 Gugruam policemen booked for intimidating Chandigarh-based lawyer for client information
Chandigarh-based lawyer said police had first offered me ₹7 lakh as bribe to disclose where his clinets, a couple seeking protection after marriage, were residing
Police on Thursday booked three Gurgaon police personnel for allegedly conducting a search operation at the house of an advocate practising at the Punjab and Haryana high court and offering him a bribe for disclosing his client’s personal information.
The court has directed the police commissioner, Gurgaon, to investigate the matter and file an affidavit in the court within a week.
According to information, a couple, residents of Gurgaon, had sought protection from the high court after their marriage. Advocate Sarvesh Kumar Gupta, a resident of Nayagaon, was representing their case.
In his complaint to police, Kumar said, “I am fighting a case in high court for protection of life and liberty of a couple. The police first contacted me over phone and offered me ₹7 lakh as bribe to disclose where the couple is hiding or residing in Chandigarh. As I refused to reveal the information, three police personnel from Bilaspur police station of Gurgaon, namely—Manjeet, Mahesh and Nancy—entered my house on August 23 and detained my wife.”
“Police then started searching for the couple at my residence. Police also took my wife to some untraceable places to search for the couple. When my wife asked them to show a search warrant, they threatened her. My seven-year-old daughter was left alone in the house. Police also threatened her to falsely implicate our family in some false case or harm to their life and liberty,” he added.
On the complaint, the police registered a case against the three police personnel at Nayagaon police station, under sections 447 (criminal trespass), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)
-
Covid, fading interest pushes Panckhula’s cycle sharing system off track
The number of rides undertaken using the public bicycle sharing system dropping to almost half in a two-year period, and downloads also witnessing a sharp six-fold dip cemented the city residents' declining interest in the initiative. Panchkula had in August 2019 taken the lead within tricity by starting the bicycle sharing system under the Smart City project. Inaugurated by Haryana chief Manohar Lal Khattar, the system received a massive response from residents — especially students.
-
PUTA condemns police action against students in letter to VC as protests persist
Protests for seeking replacement of girls' hostel number 4 warden as well as issuance of detailed mark sheets — both by separate student bodies — at Panjab University campus persisted on Thursday, a day after a few students were detained by police following a face-off between the two student bodies. A group of PU research scholars also condemned the entry as well as the high-handedness of the police force with the protesting students on Wednesday.
-
Majrian land mutation row: VB arrests two for tampering revenue records
The state Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested Parveen Kumar and Veer Singh of Kona village, Panchkula, for their alleged involvement in the tampering of revenue records regarding a mutation of an approximate 558-acre (4624 kanal) village common land in Majrian village, Mohali. They are suspected to have acted in connivance with a few revenue department officials. The accused were produced in court, which remanded them to police custody.
-
MeT predicts heavy rain in Himachal, yellow alert sounded
Himachal Pradesh is bracing up for fresh spell of a heavy downpour as the MeT department has predicted a wet spell till Monday next week with a yellow alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning from September 3 to 5. A yellow alert for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been issued for 11 districts except for Lahaul & Spiti on September 4, 5 and 6, said Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul.
-
Pratibha hits back at CM Jai Ram Thakur over remarks on Congress guarantees
Hitting back at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur over his statement on the public guarantees announced by the Congress, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh on Thursday said the chief minister should worry about his own party, not the Congress. The Congress president described the 10 guarantees announced by the Congress as a big and historic step of the party in the public interest. She said that Congress will soon release its election manifesto.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics