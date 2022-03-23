Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 held for grenade attack on CRPF camp in Shopian
chandigarh news

3 held for grenade attack on CRPF camp in Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday arrested three people for throwing a grenade at a CRPF camp in Shopian on March 19 and recovered arms and ammunition including three pistols and four grenades for them
One CRPF officer was injured in the grenade attack in Shopian.
Published on Mar 23, 2022 01:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday arrested three people for throwing a grenade at a CRPF camp in Shopian on March 19 and recovered arms and ammunition including three pistols and four grenades for them. One CRPF officer, Amit Kumar, was injured in the attack.

Police said that following investigation into the attack, they arrested one suspect identified as Fazil-bin-Rashid, a resident of Melhura. During questioning, he disclosed that he was working with one active terrorist namely Basit Ahmed, a resident of Frisal Kulgam, linked with proscribed outfit LeT(TRF), who was also arrested.

“On Ahmad’s instructions, Rashid threw a grenade at Babapora camp (D-Coy of CRPF 178 Bn), in which one CRPF Jawan namely Amit Kumar was injured. He further disclosed that he lobbed the grenade as a task given by the said terrorist in order to join terrorist ranks,” said a police spokesman.

During further questioning, he disclosed the name of another person involved in the attack identified as Qaiser Zahoor Khan, a resident of Nowpora Safakadal, Srinagar.

“Based on information from Qaiser, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including three Chinese pistols, six magazines, four grenades and 30 rounds were recovered,” the spokesman said.

All three involved in the crime have been arrested.

