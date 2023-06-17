3 held for murdering man in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Police have cracked the murder case of a Ferozepur man who had helped the cops nab an illicit liquor trader in the district.

On June 11, Jaswinder Singh and his wife Krishna Rani were sleeping in the courtyard of their house in the Manu Macchi village of Ferozepur when some persons barged inside and assaulted Jaswinder, leaving him injured. Jaswinder had succumbed to injuries in a hospital.

Police said Krishna Rani suspected the role of one Bhupinder Singh of Kapurthala, from whom illicit liquor was seized by the cops recently after a tip-off from Jaswinder. “During initial interrogation, Bhupinder confessed to having kept a grudge against Jaswinder for informing police about his liquor trade. He hatched the conspiracy to attack Jaswinder with his brother Pargat Singh, nephew Gurjant Singh and a friend Divanshu Thakur,” said Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur. “On June 11 midnight, the trio attacked Jaswinder with the assistance of five other unidentified persons,” said the SSP.

“A case under Sections 302,323,120-B, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Bhupinder, Pargat, Gurjant and Divanshu besides five other unidentified persons while Bhupinder, Pargat and Divansh were arrested and Gurjant was at large. Further probe was on,” said the SSP.