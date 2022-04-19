3 held for running arms racket from Nabha jail
The police unearthed an illegal arms smuggling nexus being operated by A-category gangster Rajeev Raja from the new jail in the Nabha sub-division of the district on Monday. The police have also arrested three accomplices of Raja and recovered five pistols and 20 live cartridges from their possession.
The accused have been identified as Tarun Kumar (21), Jasdeep Singh (20), both residents of Patiala, and Sukhwinder Singh of Torewal village in SAS Nagar.
Superintendent of police Mehtab Singh said CIA in-charge Shaminder Singh carried a special operation on the basis of vital information related to gangster Raja smuggling and providing illegal weapons to notorious elements in the state.
“The CIA team zeroed in on Tarun and Jasdeep, who are among the close contacts of Raja. During interrogation, both accused confessed to working in connivance with Raja, who is facing nearly 34 cases,” he said.
The CIA in-charge said Tarun along with his father Ranjeet Jeeta were working with Raja for over a year as they spent a few months in jail with him in an Arms Act case registered in SAS Nagar.
“During the investigation, it also came to the fore that they were to smuggle one of the weapons to Sukhwinder Singh, who is also arrested in the case. We will bring Raja on production warrant for further investigation into the matter,” said the CIA in-charge.
Police said Tarun’s father is absconding as the teams have been rushed to arrest him.
A case under the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Passiana police station.
-
Haatee community to boycott HP elections over ST status
The Haatee community of Sirmaur district, which borders Uttarakhand, has announced that it will boycott the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections later this year if its demand of being accorded Scheduled Tribe status in the Trans Giri region is not met. The announcement was made at the Mahakhumbli, a congregation of the community, at Sangrah in which thousands of community members from 154 panchayats took part.
-
Gurugram health dept to resume Har Ghar Dastak jab drive after almost four months
To increase the pace of vaccination in the district and focus on the administration of booster/precautionary doses, the Har Ghar Dastak campaign will start again in Gurugram after almost four months, officials of the health department said on Monday. The door-to-door vaccination campaign will be carried out in 71 villages and wards in the district on Tuesday, they said.
-
Medical negligence: UP consumer panel asks doctor to pay over ₹45L
The State Consumer Disputes Commission Redressal Commission has fined Dr Amrita Rai of Srijan Hospital, Kasaya Road, Padraun Kishi Nagar, ₹15,39,752 with interest @ 10% from 1.12.2020 till the date of actual payment and also directed to pay Rs30 lakh to one Sunila Sharma for mental torture, anxiety, harassment, and also to bear costs of the case with interest @ 10% from 1.12.2021.
-
Masks mandatory again in Gurugram, Faridabad as Covid-19 cases rise
As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in the National Capital Region, the Haryana government announced on Monday that wearing masks is mandatory again in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. Additional chief secretary for health, Rajeev Arora, said that those found without a mask in public will have to pay a fine of ₹500 from Tuesday. The district also reported 136 recoveries, taking the tally of active cases to 781.
-
Commuters in a jam as protesters block, threaten to bulldoze Ghamroj toll plaza
Commuters were stuck on Sohna Road and Golf Course Extension Road during peak hour traffic on Monday morning after police diverted vehicles due to a protest by locals against the newly opened Ghamroj toll plaza. According to authorities, hundreds of residents from nearby villages gathered at the toll plaza around 9am and protested for three hours.
