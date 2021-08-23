Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 held in Karnal with 18 stolen bikes
chandigarh news

3 held in Karnal with 18 stolen bikes

Karnal police claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of its three members
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Arrest-handcuffs.

Karnal police claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of its three members. The police have also recovered 18 stolen bikes from their possession. Police identified the accused as Hukam Singh, Praveen Kumar and Surjit Singh, all residents of Karnal city. Rohtash Singh, in-charge of police’s detective staff, said Praveen was arrested with a stolen bike from Newal village of the district on Sunday. During his interrogation, he named Hukam and Surjit as his partners, who helped him in disposing of the stolen vehicles.

The accused were produced in a court and sent to judicial custody, the police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

3 days after Malerkotla man’s death, Ludhiana cops book wife, in-laws

Transfer orders of 2 police officers rolled back in Ludhiana

Mini-truck driver mows down 2 pedestrians in Ludhiana

CP calling: Ludhiana cops on their toes for 3 am meetings
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP