3 held in Karnal with 18 stolen bikes

Karnal police claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of its three members. The police have also recovered 18 stolen bikes from their possession. Police identified the accused as Hukam Singh, Praveen Kumar and Surjit Singh, all residents of Karnal city. Rohtash Singh, in-charge of police’s detective staff, said Praveen was arrested with a stolen bike from Newal village of the district on Sunday. During his interrogation, he named Hukam and Surjit as his partners, who helped him in disposing of the stolen vehicles.

The accused were produced in a court and sent to judicial custody, the police said.