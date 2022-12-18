3 held with drug pills, vials in Barnala

Barnala police have arrested three persons with 56,140 drug pills and 450 vials. Police have registered two separate cases of NDPS against them and started further investigation. They have also seized a Swift Dzire car from them. According to police, the accused have been identified as Mani Singh and Malkit Singh, residents of Barnala. Police recovered 55,000 pills and 450 vials from them.

Barnala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Malik said that the accused used to sell drug pills and vials in the Barnala area after procuring from other states. They were nabbed by the crime investigation agency (CIA) while acting on a tip-off.

He further informed that both the accused are history-sheeters as six cases of NDPS were already registered against Malkit at Barnala, Mansa and Rajasthan while two cases were registered against Mani at Barnala district.

He said that the third accused, Gurpreet Singh, resident of village Dialpura Mirza in Bathinda, was arrested from near the bus stand of Shehna with 1140 pills and a case of NDPS act was registered against him at the police station of Shehna.