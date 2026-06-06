3 houses, 2 cars, apple orchard attached under NDPS Act in Kashmir: Police

Jammu and Kashmir police have attached properties, including three houses, an apple orchard and two cars in Srinagar and Anantnag districts of Kashmir under NDPS Act.

Police and security officials stand outside a property belonging to an alleged drug trafficker after it was attached under the NDPS Actin Srinagar on Friday. (PTI)

Police officials said that while Srinagar Police attached two houses and two vehicles worth over ₹4 crore under NDPS Act, the police in Anantnag attached a house and an apple orchard worth 70 lakh.

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They said that as part of the Nasha Mukt J&K campaign, Srinagar Police attached a double-storey residential house constructed on 9 marlas of land belonging to Aadil Ahmad Dhobi at Sikh Bagh, Lal Bazar under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act in connection with an FIR under sections 8/22, 29 of the NDPS Act. A Swift Dzire vehicle linked to the accused was also attached during the proceedings.

“ In another case registered at Lal Bazar police station, a Santro vehicle belonging to Arshid Ahmad Sheikh of Haka Bazar was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act in connection with FIR U/S 8/20 NDPS Act,” a police spokesperson said.

In a separate action, Khanayar police station attached a double-storey residential house along with 12 marlas of land, valued at approximately ₹2 crore, belonging to Owais Hussain Mir , a resident of Tangbagh, Khanayar .

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{{^usCountry}} “The accused is involved in FIR U/S 8/20, 29 NDPS Act registered at Khanayar police station. During investigation, the property was identified as an illegally acquired asset generated through proceeds of drug trafficking and was subsequently attached after completing all requisite legal formalities under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The accused is involved in FIR U/S 8/20, 29 NDPS Act registered at Khanayar police station. During investigation, the property was identified as an illegally acquired asset generated through proceeds of drug trafficking and was subsequently attached after completing all requisite legal formalities under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

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“The cumulative value of the attached properties and vehicles exceeds ₹4 crore, marking another significant step towards dismantling the financial infrastructure of narcotics networks operating in the district,” he said.

Meanwhile, J&K Police in Anantnag attached a double-storied residential house along with a high-density apple orchard belonging to Mohammad Ashraf Dar, a resident of Tulkhan under the provisions of Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

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“The attached property, with an estimated market value of approximately ₹70 lakh, is suspected to have been acquired from proceeds of illicit drug trafficking. The action has been taken in accordance with the provisions of the NDPS Act to prevent the transfer, sale, disposal, or any other form of alienation of the property pending further legal proceedings,” the spokesperson said.