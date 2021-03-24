3 human skeletons recovered from house in Panipat , murder case registered

Three human skeletons were found in a house in Panipat’s Shiv Nagar area on Tuesday after which the police registered a case of murder.

Police said the skeletons were recovered by labourers when they dug the floor of the house during its renovation in Shiv Colony.

Panipat deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satish Vats said that a police team was sent to the spot soon after they got the report about the recovery of the three skeletons from the house. The owner of the single-room house was getting the cemented floor dug up for its renovation.

The DSP said that the skeletons were taken out in the presence of the duty magistrate and sent to the civil hospital for examination. He said a case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code as it appears the three people were murdered and buried.

According to preliminary investigation, the skeletons appear to be that of adults.

The house owner told the police that he had bought the property two years ago. The police are collecting information about the previous owners of the house.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said that the skeletons have been sent for post-mortem and forensic tests were on to identify the deceased.