3 Hyderabad tourists who got lost on Affarwat mountains rescued

Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:36 AM IST

Police officials said the trio, identified as Raju, Ananya and Bhardwaj, all residents of Hyderabad, had trekked up the Affarwat Gulmarg on Wednesday night but lost their way.

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Three tourists from Hyderabad were rescued after they lost their way on Affarwat mountains in the ski resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Thursday.

Police officials said the trio, identified as Raju, Ananya and Bhardwaj, all residents of Hyderabad, had trekked up the Affarwat Gulmarg on Wednesday night but lost their way.

One of the tourists said, “As night fell, we couldn’t find our way back so we immediately called the Gulmarg police, which sent a team within half an hour.

