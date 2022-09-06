3 kids among 5 of family killed in road mishap in Ludhiana
Five members of a family, including three toddlers, were killed after the car they were travelling in overturned on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway, one woman critical
Five members of a family, including three toddlers, were killed after the car they were travelling in overturned on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway near Veer Palace on Monday night.
The victims are Rajesh Kumar, 35, of New Madhopuri, his sister-in-law (wife’s sister) Sanjana, 30, and three children – Mahi, 5; Jasmin, 5; and Khushi, 3.
Kumar’s wife Priya, 32, is admitted at Christian Medical College and Hospital, where her condition is said to be critical.
The family was headed towards Ludhiana from Chandigarh when the driver lost control over the speeding vehicle around 2.30 am. The car hit a wall before overturning.
The force of the collision killed three of the occupants on the spot, while two of them succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.
In a similar mishap, five members of a Ludhiana-based family, including three women and two infants, were killed and two others sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling crashed into a tanker on the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway near Hamira village in Kapurthala district on June 19. The family was returning from Amritsar after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple.
As per National Crime Record Bureau data, 3.6% road mishaps were reported between 12 am and 3 am in 2021.
