3 killed, 14 injured in road accident in Punjab’s Kapurthala

Three people, including two women, were killed and 14 others were injured when a car rammed into a pick-up vehicle near Gadana village on the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway in Kapurthala district on Saturday, police said. The accident site near Gadana village on the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway in Kapurthala district on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

The accident took place when the pick-up vehicle was going to Dera Beas, said Dhilwan station house officer Dalwinderbir Singh.

Three occupants of the pick-up vehicle died in the accident, the police said, adding that 14 others were injured.

The deceased were identified as Kalyan Singh, 60, his wife Parveen Kumari, 58, and a 19-year-old woman, all residents of Hoshiarpur district.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital.