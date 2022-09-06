3 lakh in Pak currency seized from man, grandmother returning from Kartarpur Sahib

Border Security Force (BSF) officials seized ₹3 lakh in Pakistani currency from a man and his grandmother who had returned from Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, police said on Tuesday.

Pawan Kumar and his grandmother had visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib via the visa-free Kartarpur Corridor, which links the final resting place of Guru Nanak to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, on Monday.

The family lives at Dinanagar in Gurdaspur, police said. During questioning, the woman said she received the money from her brother, who lives across the border, and had come to the gurdwara to meet them.

There were 100 notes of ₹1,000 denomination, amounting to ₹1 lakh and the rest were ₹5,000 notes, police said.

This was Kumar and his grandmother’s second visit to the gurdwara. They had previously visited the shrine about six months ago, they said.