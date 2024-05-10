3 land in police net for stealing truck loaded with 224 quintals of wheat in Ludhiana

The CIA staff of Jagraon police busted a gang of miscreants involved in stealing a truck containing bags of wheat crop. The police arrested three accused and recovered the truck and 450 bags of wheat, weighing 225 quintals. The police arrested the accused who were travelling from Gujjarwal to Sarabha in a car. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Raju Sahni of Dairy Complex of Chotti Haibowal of Ludhiana, Ravinder Kumar alias Robind of Indra Colony in Mullanpur and Anil Kumar of Indra Colony of Mullanpur.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Jagraon) Navneet Singh Bains said that the Jodhan police had registered a case under sections 380 and 457 of the Indian Penal Code on May 1 on receiving the complaint from Pawan Kumar of Arjan Nagar.

Pawan Kumar stated that he is a transporter. He had a contract to lift the wheat from Jodhan grain market. On April 30, the driver loaded 500 bags of wheat, weighing 250 quintal and in the night the driver parked the truck at a factory of an arhtiya in Jodhan, but he found his loaded truck missing in the morning.

The SSP said that soon after receiving the information, the CIA team was asked to crack the case. The police arrested the accused who were travelling from Gujjarwal to Sarabha in a car. Following the information provided by the accused, the police recovered the stolen truck and 450 bags of stolen wheat on May 9.

The SSP further added that one of the accused Gappi of Mullanpur is yet to be arrested. The accused Ravinder Kumar is already facing trial in eight cases while accused Anil Kumar is facing one FIR.