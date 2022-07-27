3 murders rock Talwandi Sabo

BATHINDA: Three persons, including a six-year-old child, were murdered in two incidents in the Talwandi Sabo subdivision of Bathinda on Tuesday.

According to the information, Jasvir Kaur (32) and daughter Sukhpreet Kaur (6) were beaten to death by her husband Amarjit Singh at Teona Pujarian village.

Talwandi deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jatin Bansal said Amarjit hit both on the head with a wooden plank in which Sukhpreet died on the spot. The child succumbed to injuries during treatment at the hospital.

“Preliminary investigation says the couple had strained relations and in a fit of rage, Amarjit hit his family. He fled from the spot and efforts are being to nab him,” said Bansal.

In another incident, 32-year-old Bhuchar Singh was shot dead over the irrigating fields at Raiyya village on Tuesday. Bhuchar suffered two fatal gunshot injuries. “Two groups of villagers clashed this morning leading to the murder of a farmer. Police are working to identify the culprits and arrest them,” said the DSP.