3 National Conference MPs protest outside Parliament

Three National Conference lawmakers on Monday held a protest outside the Parliament demanding revocation of decisions taken on August 5, 2019 and an impartial probe into Hyderpora, Rambagh and Lawaypora killings.

Carrying placards, the MPs led by party president Farooq Abdullah demanded investigation into the recent killings in Srinagar and rollback of decisions taken in August 2019.

“MPs Dr Farooq Abdullah, Akbar Lone & Hassnain Masoodi staged a protest in front of Gandhi Statue in Parliament lawns demanding revocation of Aug 5, 2019 decisions like the contentious farm laws & impartial judicial probe into the Hyderpora, Rambagh and Laway Pora Shoot-outs (sic),” the NC tweeted. The NC is the only regional party of the Jammu and Kashmir that has its members in the Parliament. “They also gave a short attention notice under Rule No. 193 to discuss the prevailing situation in J&K. Masoodi in his individual capacity also gave a calling attention notice for discussion on Hyderpora shootout,” the NC handle further tweeted.

Srinagar MP Abdullah has already written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking judicial probe into the killing of civilians during Hyderpora operation.

‘J&K will be punished for failures of Centre, local admn’

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said J&K will be punished for the failures of the Union government and the local administration.

The NC vice-president was reacting on the statement of BJP state general secretary Ashok Koul that statehood will be given to J&K only after the return of normalcy.

“So the people of J&K will be punished, by having our statehood with held, because of the collective failure of the Union Government & the J&K administration? They fail to protect people, they fail to manage the security situation & the rest of us are punished. What an idea sir ji!,” said Omar in a tweet.

