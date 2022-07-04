3 of Jalandhar family killed in car accident near Tanda

Three members of a Jalandhar-based family, including a two-year-old girl, were killed when the Honda Amaze car they were travelling in hit a culvert on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway near Tanda industrial focal point on Monday.

The family was returning from Chintpurni after paying obeisance at the shrine when the accident occurred.

Kanwar Aggarwal, 31, who was driving the car, sustained serious injuries, while his wife Mehak, 28, mother Renu, 53, and daughter Varinda, 2, died on the spot.

Passers-by rushed Aggarwal to a nearby hospital.

Police said Aggarwal is suspected to have dozed off and rammed the car into the culvert.

Tanda deputy superintendent of police Raj Kumar said that a case was registered under Section 174 of CrPC.