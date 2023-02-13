3 pose as cops to extort commuters in Karnal, arrested

The Karnal police have arrested three people on the charge of extorting money from commuters by posing as cops.

The police said that the accused have been identified as Amit Kumar of Bapoli village of Yamunanagar and Gurmit Singh of Mansurpur village of Yamunanagar district and Sagar of Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh.

Investigation officer Ramesh Kumar said that the police had got the information that four persons, who were posing as members of the CIA staff, were extorting money from commuters while threatening to frame them in fake cases. Acting on the information, a police team reached the spot and arrested the accused.

He said that they also recovered police jackets and a car from their possession and during questioning, they confessed to looting commuters in two separate incidents in Karnal district.

He said that a case has been registered against them under Sections 419, 420 and 384 of the Indian Penal Code and they were produced in the court which sent them to judicial custody.