3 Punjab gangsters arrested in Uttarakhand after encounter

The joint operation was carried out Monday by the Udham Singh Nagar special task force and the Punjab Police following a tip-off
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Three dreaded gangsters from Punjab and the man who allegedly gave them shelter in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand were held after an encounter here, officials said.

The joint operation was carried out Monday by the Udham Singh Nagar special task force and the Punjab Police following a tip-off.

As the joint team arrived at a farmhouse in Gulzarpur near Kashipur in search of the three gangsters, they opened fire, leading to an encounter, US Nagar STF in-charge Purnima Garg said.

The three gangsters and the farmhouse owner were held after the exchange of fire, she said. No one from either side was injured in the encounter, she said, adding modern automatic weapons were also recovered from them.

Those arrested include Sandip Singh, alias Bhalla Shikhu, from Bathinda, Fateh Singh, alias Yuvraj, from Fatehpur Amandeep Singh and the farmhouse owner Jagwant Singh, she said. The gangsters are wanted in dozens of serious criminal cases, Garg said.

