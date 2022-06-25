3 Punjab Girls Battalion NCC pays homage to Major Bhupinder Singh

To pay homage to braveheart Major Bhupinder Singh, Maha Vir Chakra (posthumous), who made the ultimate sacrifice during Indo- Pak War 1965, a programme was organised at Nehru Rose Garden, Civil Line Ludhiana, by the 3 Punjab Girls Battalion National Cadet Corps (NCC), Ludhiana.

The programme was attended by Ludhiana group commander Brigadier Jasjit Ghumman, commanding officers of different units and city-based NCC officers as well as cadets.

Ghumman acknowledged the valiant sacrifice of the soldier and urged the cadets to remain vigilant and leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety and security of the nation.

The programme included paying floral tribute, a wreath-laying ceremony, with performances of patriotic songs and poems. The programme culminated with the singing of the NCC song and national anthem.

Commanding officer of the 3 Punjab Girls Ludhiana Colonel Aman Yadav and admiral Major Sonia Soni also paid homage.

AS Academy beat Power Cricket to win finals of 3-over tourney

Ludhiana

AS Cricket Academy defeated Power Cricket Academy in the finals of the first 30-over tournament hosted by the Punjab Cricket Association and Sodhi Cricket Academy at the Radha Vatika School in Khanna.

Batting first, Power Cricket Academy scored 131 runs for the loss of eight wickets in stipulated 30 overs. Sameer and Arman were the top scorers with 34 and 31 runs respectively. Ruhaan Behl was the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets, with Guneet and Himanshu also taking two wickets each.

Off the back of sublime batting performances from Karan Rana (68) and Rohaan Behl (32), the AS Cricket Academy managed to chase the target in 20.2 overs with a loss of only two wickets. Rohaan was adjudged man of the match for his all-round performance.

Session held to discuss business opportunities in UAE

Ludhiana

The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) in association with Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) and Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) Zone, government of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, organised an interactive session to discuss the business opportunities in UAE for Indian enterprises and also the benefits of setting up business in SAIF Zone. The event was organised at the CICU complex in the Focal Point area and was attended by the representatives of over 100 companies.

SAIF Zone director Raed Al Bukhatir provided a brief overview on Sharjah being an emerging trading hub that offers unique logistical advantage via superb land, sea and air links, adding that the business community from Ludhiana can benefit by doing business from the SAIF Zone. “Nearly 60 percent of our investors in SAIF Zone are from India,” he said.