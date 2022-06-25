3 Punjab Girls Battalion NCC pays homage to Major Bhupinder Singh
To pay homage to braveheart Major Bhupinder Singh, Maha Vir Chakra (posthumous), who made the ultimate sacrifice during Indo- Pak War 1965, a programme was organised at Nehru Rose Garden, Civil Line Ludhiana, by the 3 Punjab Girls Battalion National Cadet Corps (NCC), Ludhiana.
The programme was attended by Ludhiana group commander Brigadier Jasjit Ghumman, commanding officers of different units and city-based NCC officers as well as cadets.
Ghumman acknowledged the valiant sacrifice of the soldier and urged the cadets to remain vigilant and leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety and security of the nation.
The programme included paying floral tribute, a wreath-laying ceremony, with performances of patriotic songs and poems. The programme culminated with the singing of the NCC song and national anthem.
Commanding officer of the 3 Punjab Girls Ludhiana Colonel Aman Yadav and admiral Major Sonia Soni also paid homage.
AS Academy beat Power Cricket to win finals of 3-over tourney
AS Cricket Academy defeated Power Cricket Academy in the finals of the first 30-over tournament hosted by the Punjab Cricket Association and Sodhi Cricket Academy at the Radha Vatika School in Khanna.
Batting first, Power Cricket Academy scored 131 runs for the loss of eight wickets in stipulated 30 overs. Sameer and Arman were the top scorers with 34 and 31 runs respectively. Ruhaan Behl was the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets, with Guneet and Himanshu also taking two wickets each.
Off the back of sublime batting performances from Karan Rana (68) and Rohaan Behl (32), the AS Cricket Academy managed to chase the target in 20.2 overs with a loss of only two wickets. Rohaan was adjudged man of the match for his all-round performance.
Session held to discuss business opportunities in UAE
The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) in association with Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) and Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) Zone, government of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, organised an interactive session to discuss the business opportunities in UAE for Indian enterprises and also the benefits of setting up business in SAIF Zone. The event was organised at the CICU complex in the Focal Point area and was attended by the representatives of over 100 companies.
SAIF Zone director Raed Al Bukhatir provided a brief overview on Sharjah being an emerging trading hub that offers unique logistical advantage via superb land, sea and air links, adding that the business community from Ludhiana can benefit by doing business from the SAIF Zone. “Nearly 60 percent of our investors in SAIF Zone are from India,” he said.
Agnipath agitation: NC Railways’ users condemn damage to Rly assets
The second meeting of the 9th Zonal Railway Users and Consultative Committee of North Central Railway was organised at a city hotel in Prayagraj on Friday. The committee unanimously condemned the recent violence and damage to railway property during the agitation against the Agnipath army recruitment scheme. Kaushambi MP Vinod Sonkar also suggested that the approved list of products for stalls at railway stations should be provided to members so they can check it while inspecting stations.
Man behind threat to Gorakhnath temple shifted to Gorakhpur jail
Lucknow The man behind threat to blow up Gorakhnath temple, Vidhan Bhawan and others places in February this year was languishing in jail for nearly two months in another case while the local police team of Gorakhpur searched for him. Inspector in-charge of Cantt police station, Shashi Bhushan Rai informed that the accused was identified as a Firozabad resident Sonu Singh, who had also been associated with a political outfit.
Farmer First Project: GADVASU conducts training on backyard poultry
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University organised a one-day training for beneficiary farmers under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-sponsored Farmer First Project at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Handiaya. The project's co-principal investigators Pragya Bhadauria, Amandeep Singh and Navkiran Kaur organised the event in which a total of 30 beneficiary farmers from the Channanwal and Dhaner villages were trained and provided inputs for backyard poultry farming.
Draft of BBMP wards notified, but uncertainty looms over elections
The Karnataka government has notified the draft delimitation to expand the number of wards under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) from 198 to 243, and the same will be posted in the public domain to call for any objections within the next 15 days. Not just new wards would be drawn, but reservations for other backward classes will also be included, the government added.
Monitor cotton fields for pink bollworms, PAU cautions farmers
Punjab Agricultural University's (PAU) senior entomologist Vijay Kumar has advised cotton growers to monitor fields regularly for the presence of pink bollworm during a live event being streamed on YouTube and Facebook for local farmers. Microbiology expert Pratiba Vyas, meanwhile, said biofertilizers were low-cost, eco-friendly, pollution-free microbial inoculants that helped in maintaining soil fertility and enhancing crop productivity.
