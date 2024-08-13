3 robbers targeting late-night commuters in Karnal nabbed

Days after a property dealer received a ransom call from a gangster, Karnal police arrested three persons, one of whom was injured during an exchange of fire with the cops, from Anjanthali road in Karnal’s Taroari on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Two of the accused in police custody in Karnal on Monday. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Anuj alias Bunny and Sagar alias Ankit from Sonepat, and Jaideep from Panipat. As per the police, they are associated with the Bhanu Rana gang.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Nayab Singh said following a tip-off about a gang robbing commuters on Anjanthali road, a police team from Assandh was deployed in the area. On suspicion, the team stopped the trio who then fired at the cops. In the crossfire, accused Anuj sustained a bullet injury to his leg. He is currently under treatment while the other two accused have been sent to two-day police custody.

The DSP said police recovered a country-made pistol, two cartridges and a torch from the trio. Five bullet shells were also recovered from the spot.

He added that during questioning it was found that the accused are linked to the Bhanu Rana gang and were behind the ₹50 lakh ransom call made to a local property dealer recently.