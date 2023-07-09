3 robbery accused held after shootout in Punjab’s Garhshankar

Two robbery accused were injured in an exchange of fire with the police in Bhilowal village of Garhshankar sub division on Saturday. Both were arrested and admitted to the civil hospital here. Their third accomplice was also arrested from the incident spot. Those admitted to the hospital have been identified as Manraj Singh of Chabbewal and Navjot Singh of Jian village. The accused who is in police custody has been identified as Ravinder Singh of Jian. The police have reportedly recovered three weapons from their custody.

(Representational Photo)

The officials refused to divulge details but sources revealed that a team comprising Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff and Garhshankar police had laid a trap to nab the gangsters but when encountered, they opened fire. The police personnel returned firing in which two miscreants received bullet injuries. Superintendent of police (detective) Sarabjit Bahia and Garhshankar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Daljit Singh Khakh inspected the place of incidence. A forensic team was also deputed to collect the evidence.

Bahia said that around 16 rounds of fire were exchanged. He declined to give more details. Sources, however, revealed that the accused were involved in several cases of loot and extortion and worked as cohorts of USA-based criminal Balwinder Singh.

