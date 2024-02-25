 3 terrorist Landa aides held with 17 pistols in Jalandhar - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 terrorist Landa aides held with 17 pistols in Jalandhar

3 terrorist Landa aides held with 17 pistols in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Feb 26, 2024 05:18 AM IST

The police said with the arrest of the accused, an inter-state weapon smuggling network has been busted and weapons that were procured through hawala money were also recovered.

The Jalandhar police arrested three associates of terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa and recovered 17 weapons and 33 magazines from their possession.

Jalandhar police bust terrorist Landa’s interstate weapon smuggling network on Sunday.
Jalandhar police bust terrorist Landa’s interstate weapon smuggling network on Sunday.

The police said with the arrest of the accused, an inter-state weapon smuggling network has been busted and weapons that were procured through hawala money were also recovered.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said the seven-day operation was based on a tip-off. He said a trap was laid and accused Kunal, Gurlal and Parvez were nabbed.

One of the accused, Kunal, is a resident of Ferozepur and seven cases under the Arms Act, for attempt to murder and drug smuggling are pending against him and the other accused Gurlal and Parvez of Patti in Tarn Taran district are cousins and are in early 20s.

The commissioner of police said during investigation, it has come to light that weapons were supplied by Indore-based youth also identified as Kunal.

“Gurlal’s brother Sharanjit, who is currently in jail, is closely associated with US-based gangsters Lakhbir Singh Landa and Gurdev Gill, who are involved in extortion and terror activities,” he said.

The officer said both Landa and Gill are handlers of this racket and Kunal of Indore was paid by them through Hawala channel to procure country-made arms.

Police have recovered 12 .32 bore pistols, five .34 bore pistols, 33 magazines and 20 live cartridge. He said these weapons, seized from different locations in Tarn Taran and Ferozepur, were meant for the associates of Landa spanning in districts of Moga, Ferozepur and Tarn Taran.

Who is Lakhbir Landa?

Lakhbir Singh Landa, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, is believed to be residing in Edmonton in Alberta in Canada. Landa has been designated as a terrorist by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A close aide of Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, Landa fled to Canada in 2017 and joined hands with the pro-Khalistan terror organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). According to a notification issued by Home Ministry, Landa was also closely associated with Canada-based pro-Khalistan elements (PKEs), including deceased Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Sikhs for Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun among others.

Landa was also key conspirator of the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali, besides planting an improvised explosive device (IED) under a sub-inspector’s car in Amritsar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On