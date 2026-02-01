3 unidentified assailants attack man during namaz in Himachal’s Baddi, FIR registered

Police have registered a case after a man was allegedly assaulted by three unidentified persons in Bhudd village of Baddi area in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Saturday afternoon. In his complaint to the police, Khan said that the assailants allegedly attacked him and his brother-in-law Rafiq, who was present with him. (Shutterstock)

According to the complaint, Raj Mohammad Khan, a resident of Handakundi village under Manpura panchayat in Baddi tehsil, reported that around 2 pm he was offering namaz on the rooftop of his house when three unknown men arrived at the spot on a Bullet motorcycle without a number plate. Khan is a labour contractor and property dealer.

In his complaint to the police, Khan said that the assailants allegedly attacked him and his brother-in-law Rafiq, who was present with him. One of the attackers reportedly also brandished an object resembling a pistol, causing panic.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered at Baddi police station against unidentified accused, and further investigation is underway.

Baddi superintendent of police Vinod Dhiman along with deputy superintendent of police (Headquarters) Yograj Chandel, visited the crime scene and issued necessary directions to the investigating officer. Police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused, and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being examined.

“No firing took place. The accused will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest possible legal action will be taken against those involved in this crime,” said SP Baddi Vinod Dhiman.

Police said efforts are on to identify the attackers at the earliest and ensure swift action in the case.